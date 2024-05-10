JLL Brokers Sale of 259-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of 3Waller, a 259-unit multifamily property in downtown Austin. Built in 2022, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom micro-units that have an average size of 467 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a rooftop deck. Ryan McBride, Robert Arzola, Robert Wooten, Alex Fernandes and Nick Beardslee of JLL represented the seller, Transwestern, in the transaction. Placemakr acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.