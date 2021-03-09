REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 261-Unit Apartment Community in West Des Moines

Signature Place is comprised of 12 buildings.

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Signature Place in West Des Moines for an undisclosed price. The 261-unit garden-style apartment community, built in 1997, features 12 buildings. Approximately 16 percent of the units have been renovated. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and business center. David Gaines and Kyle Butler led the JLL team that represented the seller, Artisan Capital Group LLC. The buyer, a West Coast-based equity group, assumed existing Fannie Mae debt.

