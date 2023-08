FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Eastchase Market, a 261,730-square-foot shopping center in Fort Worth. Built in 1995, the center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as AMC Theatres, Ross Dress for Less, Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, Big Lots, Harbor Freight Tools and Marshalls. Adam Howells, Barry Brown and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.