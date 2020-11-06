JLL Brokers Sale of 262-Unit Willow Ridge Apartments in Southwest Houston
HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Willow Ridge Apartments, a 262-unit multifamily community located near Texas Medical Center in southwest Houston. Built in 1977, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center and a clubhouse. Joey Rippel, Chris Young and Kyle Whitney of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Sentinel Capital LLC, in the transaction. Laura Sellingsloh of JLL originated a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Alfa TX Investment Group. Willow Ridge has had an average occupancy rate of 93 percent over the past five years.
