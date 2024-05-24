JLL Brokers Sale of 264,339 SF Regency Center Industrial Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Regency Center, a 264,339-square-foot industrial park located along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Atlanta. Situated on 20.4 acres, the property comprises eight buildings and features 36 suites, rear-load configurations, 16- to 20-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors and 12 grade-level doors.

Richland Capital Holdings acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Matt Wirth, Jim Freeman, Dennis Mitchell and Britton Burdette of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.