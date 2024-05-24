Friday, May 24, 2024
Richland Capital Holdings acquired Regency Park in Atlanta for an undisclosed price.
JLL Brokers Sale of 264,339 SF Regency Center Industrial Park in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Regency Center, a 264,339-square-foot industrial park located along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Atlanta. Situated on 20.4 acres, the property comprises eight buildings and features 36 suites, rear-load configurations, 16- to 20-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors and 12 grade-level doors.

Richland Capital Holdings acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Matt Wirth, Jim Freeman, Dennis Mitchell and Britton Burdette of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

