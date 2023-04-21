Friday, April 21, 2023
Caliza, an apartment community in Cedar Park, totals 270 units. The property was built in 2020.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Caliza, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. Built in 2020, Caliza offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor pavilion and a clubhouse with a catering kitchen. Ryan McBride and Robert Arzola of JLL represented the seller, Internacional Realty, an investment firm with offices in Austin and San Antonio, in the transaction. Austin-based Virtus Real Estate Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

