JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in Metro Austin

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Caliza, a 270-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. Built in 2020, Caliza offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor pavilion and a clubhouse with a catering kitchen. Ryan McBride and Robert Arzola of JLL represented the seller, Internacional Realty, an investment firm with offices in Austin and San Antonio, in the transaction. Austin-based Virtus Real Estate Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.