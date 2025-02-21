JLL Brokers Sale of 274,583 SF Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 515 Post Oak, a 274,583-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. The building was originally constructed in the 1980s on a 3.2-acre site and offers amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge/game room, café and technology equipped conference areas. Jeff Hollinden and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, New York Life Real Estate Investors, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Dallas-based investment firm EY Ventures LLC. The building was 74 percent leased at the time of sale.