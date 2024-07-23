Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Churchill Tower in Dallas totals 277,187 square feet. The property was built in 1999.
JLL Brokers Sale of 277,187 SF Churchill Tower Office Building in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Churchill Tower, a 277,187-square-foot office building in North Dallas. Built in 1999 and recently renovated, the 12-story building was 73 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Carr Riggs & Ingram, Level Four Advisory Services, Borden and Relation. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center and a café. Todd Savage, Ben Esterer, Megan Babovec and Andrew Griffin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Irving-based TXRE Properties.

