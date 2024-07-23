JLL Brokers Sale of 277,187 SF Churchill Tower Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Churchill Tower, a 277,187-square-foot office building in North Dallas. Built in 1999 and recently renovated, the 12-story building was 73 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Carr Riggs & Ingram, Level Four Advisory Services, Borden and Relation. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center and a café. Todd Savage, Ben Esterer, Megan Babovec and Andrew Griffin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Irving-based TXRE Properties.