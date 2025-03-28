JLL Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Eight Winds Multifamily Community in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Eight Winds, a 280-unit luxury multifamily community in St. Augustine, about 40 miles south of Jacksonville. The buyer was Debartolo Development LLC. Cliff Taylor and Joe Ayers of JLL represented the seller, Altis Cardinal, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Jacksonville Daily Record reported the property traded for $59 million.

Located at 50 Wexford Way, the complex comprises 297,426 square feet of rentable space. Unit sizes range from 707 square feet to 1,248 square feet with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a walk-in heated swimming pool, 24/7 fitness center, pickleball courts, multiple indoor and outdoor lounge areas, fire pit, pet washing station and electric vehicle charging stations.