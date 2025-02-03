JLL Brokers Sale of 283-Unit Senior Living Campus in Wellington, Florida

WELLINGTON, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Wellington Bay, a 283-unit senior living campus located in Wellington, approximately 16 miles west of West Palm Beach. The 45-acre property features a 159-unit independent living community and The Lisbet Health Center, which comprises 124 assisted living and memory care residences.

Amenities at the campus include a 65,000-square-foot clubhouse with dining, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a hot tub, putting green, bocce ball court, pickleball court and fitness, wellness, concierge, arts and entertainment programming.

AEW Capital Management acquired the property from an undisclosed buyer. JLL’s Seniors Housing Capital Markets team represented the seller in the transaction and secured a three-year acquisition loan through Capital One Bank on behalf of the buyer.