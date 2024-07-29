JLL Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of Cottages at Leon Creek, a 284-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in northwest San Antonio. The development’s two-story homes come in two-, three- and four-bedroom formats, and some residences feature fenced-in private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, cinema, private workstations and pickleball courts. Cottages at Leon Creek was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Robert Arzola, Ryan McBride, Robert Wooten, Matthew Putterman and Daniele Colbertaldo of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jayme Nelson, Brian Carlton and Leon McBroom, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.