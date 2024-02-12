JLL Brokers Sale of 289-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Hanover, Maryland

HANOVER, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 289-room dual-branded Aloft/Element Arundel Mills BWI Airport hotel in Hanover, a southern suburb of Baltimore. The Aloft comprises 142 rooms, and Element has 147 guest rooms. Amenities at the property include an indoor pool, fitness center, 24-hour market, guest laundry and a meeting space. Located off State Route 100, the property is situated about five miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Spark GHC acquired the hotel for an undisclosed price. Ketan Patel, KC Patel and Phil White of JLL arranged the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller.