The Woodlands Light Manufacturing Center features two buildings that are fully leased to Kanaflex Corp. (Image courtesy of McShane Fleming)
JLL Brokers Sale of 289,847 SF Industrial Property in Vernon Hills, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a two-building industrial property totaling 289,847 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Named the Woodlands Light Manufacturing Center, the facilities on Woodlands Parkway are fully leased to Kanaflex Corp. The properties feature clear heights ranging from 19 to 29.5 feet, 12 dock-high doors, six drive-in doors, LED lighting and 247 parking spaces. Ed Halaburt and Kurt Sarbaugh of JLL represented the seller, High Street Logistics Properties. Centaur Capital Partners and Talos Capital LLC purchased the property.

