JLL Brokers Sale of 2900 Weslayan Office Building in Houston’s Greenway Plaza District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Office, Texas

The six-story, 136,698-square-foot office building was 81.9 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of 2900 Weslayan, a six-story boutique office building located at the corner of Weslayan and West Alabama streets in Houston’s Greenway Plaza submarket. Houston-based Griffin Partners, using its investment vehicle Griffin Partners Office Fund III, purchased the 136,698-square-foot office building from Madison Marquette. Dan Miller and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The office building was nearly 82 percent leased at the time of sale, including to retailers Baggy’s Grill, Apteek Pharmacy and Results Physiotherapy. Wally Reid, Cameron Cureton and John Ream, also with JLL, secured a three-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Frost Bank on behalf of Griffin Partners. Janie Snider and Lee Moreland of Griffin Partners will manage 2900 Weslayan internally. The new ownership has retained Madison Marquette to lease the property.