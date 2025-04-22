JLL Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Greens at Centennial Apartments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Greens at Centennial, a 292-unit apartment community located at 320 The Greens Circle within North Carolina State University’s (NC State) Centennial Campus in Raleigh. An affiliate of a fund managed by Arboretum Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed amount.

John Mikels, John Gavigan, Chase Monroe and William Martin of JLL represented the seller, Capital Associates, along with the seller’s internal representatives, in the transaction. Taylor Allison and Brad Woolard of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount acquisition financing for Arboretum through the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Built in 2014, Greens at Centennial features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that average 941 square feet in size. Amenities include a saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, fenced dog park and landscaped courtyards with grilling areas. Greens at Centennial is on a ground lease with NC State.