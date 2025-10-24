Friday, October 24, 2025
Renaissance at Carol Stream was built in 1970.
JLL Brokers Sale of 293-Unit Apartment Community in Carol Stream, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Renaissance at Carol Stream, a 293-unit apartment community in the western Chicago suburb of Carol Stream in DuPage County. Built in 1970, the property features a pool, full-size indoor basketball court and fitness center. There are 17 buildings, and units average 883 square feet. Current ownership has renovated 129 units. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern and Zach Kaufman of JLL represented the seller, Chicago-based Bender Cos. The buyer was Highlands Vista Group.

