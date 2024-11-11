Monday, November 11, 2024
The Mark at Wildwood features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flat and carriage home-style units, as well as a clubhouse and swimming pool.
JLL Brokers Sale of 294-Unit Mark at Wildwood Apartments in Oxford, Florida

by John Nelson

OXFORD, FLA. — JLL has brokered the sale of The Mark at Wildwood, a newly built, 294-unit apartment community located at 3795 Bismark Court in Oxford. The property sits at the northwest corner of The Villages master-planned community in Central Florida’s Sumter County.

Cliff Taylor, Joe Ayers, Ryan Hixon, Tucker Brooks and Mike Scott of JLL represented the sellers, Varden Capital Properties and Tellus Partners, in the transaction. TriBridge Residential purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2023, The Mark at Wildwood features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flat and carriage home-style units. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a clubhouse.

