JLL Brokers Sale of 297,640 SF Cold Storage Facility in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Blackline Cold Storage, a 297,640-square-foot facility located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Built in 2022 within the Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development, the facility features 45-foot clear heights, 22 dock doors, over 36,000 pallet positions and an ESFR sprinkler system. Trent Agnew, Will Mogk, Keenan Ryan and Clay Anderson of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Atlanta-based cold storage owner-operator Americold Realty Trust.