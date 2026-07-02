JLL Brokers Sale of 29,986 SF Retail Strip Center in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Firethorne Plaza, a 29,986-square-foot retail strip center in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Located at the entrance to the Firethorne master-planned community, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Edward Jones, Pizza Hut, Tide Cleaners and Eye Level Learning. Ryan West and John Indelli of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Cincinnati-based shopping center REIT Phillips Edison & Co.