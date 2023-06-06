Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Lakeland Plaza’s tenant roster includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Belk, Bealls Outlet, LA Fitness, Joann Fabric and Crafts and Shoe Gallery.
JLL Brokers Sale of 301,711 SF Lakeland Plaza Shopping Center in Cumming, Georgia

by John Nelson

CUMMING, GA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Lakeland Plaza, a 301,711-square-foot shopping center in Cumming, a northern suburb of Atlanta along Ga. Highway 400. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the undisclosed sellers in the transaction. Octave Holdings and Investments purchased the center for an undisclosed price. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2015, Lakeland Plaza’s tenant roster includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Belk, Bealls Outlet, LA Fitness, Joann Fabric and Crafts and Shoe Gallery. The center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale and featured a weighted average tenure of over 12 years.

