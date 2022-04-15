REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 302-Unit Vitagraph Apartments in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The-Vitagraph-Brooklyn

The Vitagraph in Brooklyn is situated directly across the street from the Avenue M subway station.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the sale of The Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment community located in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. Constructed in 2019, the eight-story building features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, in-unit washers and dryers and private terraces. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor kids’ play area, courtyard, 24-hour doorman service, business center, fitness center and a rooftop patio. Jeffrey Julien, Steven Rutman, Ethan Stanton, Rob Hinckley, Brendan Maddigan and Stephen Palmese of JLL represented the seller, New York City-based developer Northlink Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between The Dermot Co., Principal Real Estate Investors and Dutch pension fund PGGM.

