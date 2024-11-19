JLL Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the sale of The Halden, a 303-unit apartment community located north of New York City in White Plains. Built in 2023, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 999 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubroom, pet spa, conference room, café and lounge, fitness center and outdoor lounge seating. JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The Halden was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.