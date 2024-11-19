Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Halden-White-Plains
Located at 1137 Westchester Ave. near I-287 and Hutchinson River Parkway, The Halden offers direct access to downtown White Plains.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the sale of The Halden, a 303-unit apartment community located north of New York City in White Plains. Built in 2023, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 999 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubroom, pet spa, conference room, café and lounge, fitness center and outdoor lounge seating. JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The Halden was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in...

HSR Breaks Ground on 419-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines...

Berkadia Secures $46.7M in Refinancing for Arbor Park...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 79,044 SF Union Crossing...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $129.1M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Arranges $47.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...