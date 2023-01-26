JLL Brokers Sale of 303,130 SF Office Portfolio in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The two-building portfolio is leased to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

CINCINNATI — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a two-building office portfolio totaling 303,130 square feet in Cincinnati for an undisclosed price. The first asset, 400 Oak St., rises seven stories and spans 156,000 square feet. Originally built in 1924, the building was renovated in 2011. The second property, 2905 Vernon Place, is a four-story, 147,130-square-foot building that was constructed in 2017. The two properties are fully leased to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for administrative functions and other nonclinical uses.

Jaime Fink, Bruce Miller, Sam DiFrancesca and Patrick Shields of JLL represented the seller, 90 North Real Estate LLP, and procured the buyer, Azora Exan. Keith Largay and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.