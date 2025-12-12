JLL Brokers Sale of 314,000 SF FedEx Ground Distribution Facility in Niles, Illinois

NILES, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a 314,000-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution facility located at 5959 W. Howard St. in Niles. Constructed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for FedEx Ground Package Systems Inc., the distribution center features a clear height of 32 feet, 101 dock doors, six drive-in doors and a fully automated material handling system with six-dimensional package scanning and sorting capabilities.

The property includes 291,511 square feet of warehouse space, 14,937 square feet of office space, a 5,180-square-foot maintenance facility and a 2,400-square-foot guard building. There are 562 car parking spaces and 546 trailer parking spaces across the site along with a fueling station. The property includes an additional 11.2 acres of land that FedEx currently utilizes for trailer and auto parking. FedEx has operated from the facility since June 2015.