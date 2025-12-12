Friday, December 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The facility was constructed as a build-to-suit for FedEx in 2015.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

JLL Brokers Sale of 314,000 SF FedEx Ground Distribution Facility in Niles, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NILES, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a 314,000-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution facility located at 5959 W. Howard St. in Niles. Constructed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for FedEx Ground Package Systems Inc., the distribution center features a clear height of 32 feet, 101 dock doors, six drive-in doors and a fully automated material handling system with six-dimensional package scanning and sorting capabilities.

The property includes 291,511 square feet of warehouse space, 14,937 square feet of office space, a 5,180-square-foot maintenance facility and a 2,400-square-foot guard building. There are 562 car parking spaces and 546 trailer parking spaces across the site along with a fueling station. The property includes an additional 11.2 acres of land that FedEx currently utilizes for trailer and auto parking. FedEx has operated from the facility since June 2015.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Storage...

Joint Venture Purchases 13-Story Office Tower in Tampa’s...

Continental Realty Group Acquires 232-Unit Apartment Complex in...

LaRock Capital Partners Buys 101-Unit Apartment Community in...

Bradford Allen Acquires 193-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sales of Two Retail...

Partners Development Sells 21,400 SF Retail Strip Center...

Partnership Acquires 607-Room InterContinental New York Times Square...

Morgan Stanley Purchases Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro...