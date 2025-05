AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of San Clemente at Davenport, a 31,832-square-foot retail center located at the corner of Loop 360 and West Lake Drive in northwest Austin. Mexican restaurant Fresa’s anchors the center, and other tenants include Iron Fitness and Greenlake Energy. JLL represented the seller, Texas-based HPI Real Estate Services & Investments, in the transaction. Houston-based Whitestone REIT purchased the center for an undisclosed price.