HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Energy Crossing II, a 327,404-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The building was constructed on a 5.5-acre site in 2014 and includes a fitness center. Kevin McConn and Rick Goings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments. Energy Crossing II was 30 percent occupied at the time of sale.