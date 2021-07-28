REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 328,355 SF Distribution Facility Near Memphis Leased to Toshiba

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Mississippi, Southeast

DeSoto

DeSoto A2 is a 328,355-square-foot bulk distribution facility in Horn Lake. The facility is triple-net-leased to Toshiba, a Tokyo-based computer and electronics retailer company.

HORN LAKE, MISS. — JLL has brokered the sale of DeSoto A2, a 328,355-square-foot bulk distribution facility in Horn Lake. The facility is triple-net-leased to Toshiba, a Tokyo-based computer and electronics retailer company.

Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Jim Freeman, Mitchell Townsend and Jack Wohrman of JLL represented the seller, Preylock Holdings, in the transaction. Bixby Land Co. purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

DeSoto A2 is part of DeSoto 55 Logistics Center, a business center developed in 2020 by Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners. The single-tenant building features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, a TPO roof, auto and trailer parking and dock-high doors with view windows.

The facility is located at 1453 Commerce Parkway in a suburb less than 20 miles south of downtown Memphis. The infill location is just off Interstate 55, about 10 miles from Memphis International Airport. Additionally, the property has unparalleled regional access along with proximity to multiple intermodal facilities, including Canadian National Harrison Yard, BNSF Railway and Norfolk Southern.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews