JLL Brokers Sale of 328,355 SF Distribution Facility Near Memphis Leased to Toshiba

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Mississippi, Southeast

DeSoto A2 is a 328,355-square-foot bulk distribution facility in Horn Lake. The facility is triple-net-leased to Toshiba, a Tokyo-based computer and electronics retailer company.

HORN LAKE, MISS. — JLL has brokered the sale of DeSoto A2, a 328,355-square-foot bulk distribution facility in Horn Lake. The facility is triple-net-leased to Toshiba, a Tokyo-based computer and electronics retailer company.

Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Jim Freeman, Mitchell Townsend and Jack Wohrman of JLL represented the seller, Preylock Holdings, in the transaction. Bixby Land Co. purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

DeSoto A2 is part of DeSoto 55 Logistics Center, a business center developed in 2020 by Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners. The single-tenant building features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, a TPO roof, auto and trailer parking and dock-high doors with view windows.

The facility is located at 1453 Commerce Parkway in a suburb less than 20 miles south of downtown Memphis. The infill location is just off Interstate 55, about 10 miles from Memphis International Airport. Additionally, the property has unparalleled regional access along with proximity to multiple intermodal facilities, including Canadian National Harrison Yard, BNSF Railway and Norfolk Southern.