JLL Brokers Sale of 357,115 SF Retail Power Center in Suburban Twin Cities

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Crossroads Center of Roseville for an undisclosed price. The 357,115-square-foot retail power center is located in the Twin Cities suburb of Roseville. Built in 1985, Crossroads Center of Roseville is 97 percent leased. Some of the tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s. Matt Hazelton, Cory Villaume, Bill Krebsbach, Dave Monahan and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. HJ Development was the buyer.