JLL Brokers Sale of 363,076 SF Retail Center in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

MERRIAM, KAN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Merriam Town Center, a 363,076-square-foot open-air retail center located at 8800 Johnson Drive in Merriam, approximately 10 miles southwest of Kansas City. Built in 1998, the property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Ross Dress for Less and PetSmart. Amy Sands and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The R.H. Johnson Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.