JLL Brokers Sale of 384-Unit Avalon Somerset Apartments in New Jersey

Avalon Somerset in New Jersey totals 384 units. The property was built in 2013.

SOMERSET, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of Avalon Somerset, a 384-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. Built in 2013, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,016 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge and a playground. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn and Nicholas Stefans of JLL represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Harbor Group International and Azure Partners.

