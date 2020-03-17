REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 384-Unit Gardens at Spring Shadows Senior Living Community in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Gardens at Spring Shadows in Houston totals 384 units.

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of The Gardens at Spring Shadows, a 384-unit independent living community that is situated on 11.4 acres at 10100 Kempwood Drive in Houston. Units average 740 square feet and feature open floor plans with upgraded features like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite-look countertops, kitchen pantries, walk-in closets and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include two pools, a salon, library, putting green, a dog park and various social areas. Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Bailey Crowell of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL arranged a three-year, floating-rate acquisition loan for the buyer through Ready Capital. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.

