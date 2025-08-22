Friday, August 22, 2025
JLL Brokers Sale of 386,754 SF Shopping Center in Brooklyn, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKLYN, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Ridge Park Square, a dual-grocery-anchored shopping center in Brooklyn near Cleveland. The 386,754-square-foot property is located at the intersection of I-480 and Ridge Road. Marc’s and Grocery Outlet are the grocery anchors. The center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, Five Below, AMC Theatres, Michaels and Ashley Furniture. Michael Nieder, Brian Page and Mohsin Mirza of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Zeisler Morgan Properties. The buyer was RCG Ventures LLC. The asset had never been marketed since its original development in 1989, according to Nieder.

