Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Remington-Square-Houston
Remington Square is an office complex in northwest Houston that consists of three buildings totaling 392,357 square feet on a 16.7-acre site.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 392,357 SF Remington Square Office Complex in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Remington Square, a 392,357-square-foot office complex in northwest Houston. Built in phases between 2008 and 2015, Remington Square comprises three buildings on a 16.7-acre site that can also support the development of a fourth building. Amenities include a restaurant with catering service, a fitness center, tenant lounge and a conference facility. Kevin McConn, Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, institutional investment firm BGO, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Interra Capital Group.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 45,083 SF...

Mars Shipping Service Signs 43,475 SF Industrial Lease...

PRP Sells Northern Virginia Data Center Campus to...

Colliers Arranges $26.4M Sale of Volusia Square Shopping...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 96-Room Fairfield Inn &...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 39,161 SF...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in...

INDUS Realty Trust Buys 393,484 SF Phoenix Airport...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $10.8M Sale of Retail...