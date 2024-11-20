JLL Brokers Sale of 392,357 SF Remington Square Office Complex in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Remington Square, a 392,357-square-foot office complex in northwest Houston. Built in phases between 2008 and 2015, Remington Square comprises three buildings on a 16.7-acre site that can also support the development of a fourth building. Amenities include a restaurant with catering service, a fitness center, tenant lounge and a conference facility. Kevin McConn, Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, institutional investment firm BGO, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Interra Capital Group.