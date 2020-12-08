REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Apartment Complex in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Station on Silver include a fitness center, pool, lounge, courtyard, media room, rooftop deck and an outdoor kitchen.

HERNDON, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Station on Silver, a 400-unit apartment complex in Herndon. The property, which was built in 2017, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 850 square feet. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, lounge, courtyard, media room, rooftop deck and an outdoor kitchen. The asset is situated at 2340 Carta Way, 26 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the seller, Woodfield Development, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

