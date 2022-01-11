REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 403-Unit Apartment Community in Lombard, Illinois

Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

City View at the Highlands features units that average 902 square feet.

LOMBARD, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of City View at the Highlands in Lombard, a western suburb of Chicago. The apartment community rises seven stories with 403 units. Recently upgraded amenities include a pool, fitness center, community kitchen, business center, conference room and outdoor lounge areas. The property sits on five acres at 2720 S. Highland Ave. Units average 902 square feet. Kevin Girard, Marty O’Connell and Matthew Lawton of JLL represented the sellers, a joint venture between Marquette Cos. and an institutional partner. Torchlight Investors LLC was the buyer. The Hayman Co. will provide leasing and property management services.

