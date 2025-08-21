JLL Brokers Sale of 403-Unit M2 at Millenia Apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of M2 at Millenia, a 403-unit mid-rise, multifamily apartment complex in Orlando, which is adjacent to The Mall at Millenia. Ted Taylor and Kyle Butler of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the sellers, JSB Capital Group and BLD Group. The buyer, Independence Realty Trust, purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, M2 at Millenia is a five-story property offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 714 square feet to 2,214 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, entertainment lounge with a kitchen and bar, outdoor grilling areas and 4,216 square feet of ground-floor retail space.