JLL Brokers Sale of 411,852 SF Distribution Facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The newly developed manufacturing and distribution facility is located within Tradition Center for Commerce in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a newly developed manufacturing and distribution facility located at 11675 S.W. Tom Mackie Blvd. in the South Florida city of Port St. Lucie. Bridge Net Lease, a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group, acquired the 411,852-square-foot property, which is situated within Tradition Center for Commerce, a 1,247-acre master-planned development with office, retail, industrial, multifamily, recreational and entertainment space. Jason DeWitt, Luis Castillo, Brian Shanfeld, Cody Brais and Josh Katlin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

