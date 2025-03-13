Thursday, March 13, 2025
NOVA Apartments in San Antonio totals 412 units. The property was built in 2009.
JLL Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Nova Apartments in Northwest San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of Nova Apartments, a 412-unit multifamily community in northwest San Antonio. The property was built on 31 acres in 2009 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include multiple pools and dog parks, as well as a fitness center, business center, coffee bar, game room and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Robert Arzola, Ryan McBride and Robert Wooten of JLL represented the seller, Metlife Investment Management, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

