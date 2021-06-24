JLL Brokers Sale of 426-Unit Springwood Self Storage Facility in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Springwood Self Storage in Austin totals 426 units. The property was built in 2017.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Springwood Self Storage, a 426-unit facility located at 9206 Anderson Mill Road on Austin’s north side. The three-story building was completed in 2017. All units are climate-controlled. Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Springwood Self Storage LLC, in the transaction. Wasatch Storage Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.