JLL Brokers Sale of 4,317-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Across Three States
CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of an eight-property self-storage portfolio totaling 4,317 units across Illinois, North Carolina and Texas for an undisclosed price. In addition to a property in Chicago, the facilities are located in Plano, Little Elm, Garland and Flower Mound, Texas; and Durham, Raleigh and Spring Lake, N.C. The portfolio was 93 percent leased as of year-end 2021. Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza led the JLL team that represented the seller, Harrison Street. Life Storage was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.