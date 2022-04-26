JLL Brokers Sale of 4,317-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Across Three States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

Pictured is the property at 6331 N. Broadway St. in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of an eight-property self-storage portfolio totaling 4,317 units across Illinois, North Carolina and Texas for an undisclosed price. In addition to a property in Chicago, the facilities are located in Plano, Little Elm, Garland and Flower Mound, Texas; and Durham, Raleigh and Spring Lake, N.C. The portfolio was 93 percent leased as of year-end 2021. Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza led the JLL team that represented the seller, Harrison Street. Life Storage was the buyer.