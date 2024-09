BROOKHAVEN, GA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Brookhaven Station, a 44,966-square-foot retail center located in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven. SITE Centers acquired the property from Hendon Properties for an undisclosed price.

Originally built in 1985, Brookhaven Station was renovated between 2022 and 2023. Tenants at the property include Chick-fil-A, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Chop’t and Mellow Mushroom.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.