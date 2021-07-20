REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 474,000 SF Power Center in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

FAIRVIEW PARK, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Westgate Shopping Center in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park for an undisclosed price. The 474,000-square-foot power center is home to tenants such as Target, Marshalls, EarthFare, Petco, Five Below, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty and Lowe’s. The property also includes restaurants such as Chick-fil-A, Longhorn Steakhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks and Five Guys. Completed in 1991, the shopping center was most recently renovated in 2014. Clinton Mitchell, Amy Sands, Kirstey Lein and Bill Poffenberger of JLL represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. The R.H. Johnson Co. was the buyer.

