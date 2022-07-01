REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 475,901 SF Distribution Center in North Carolina’s Triad Region

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center is a newly built, 475,901-square-foot distribution center located in the Triad community of Whitsett, N.C.

WHITSETT, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center, a newly built, 475,901-square-foot distribution center located in the Triad community of Whitsett. The Class A property is situated on 47.2 acres along the I-40 corridor near Greensboro, N.C. The developer, Atlanta-based Intersect Development Group, sold Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center to BentallGreenOak for an undisclosed price. Luis Castillo, Patrick Nally, Britton Burdette and Cody Brais of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Paul Spellman, Taylor Allison and Emma Buch, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of BentallGreenOak.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  