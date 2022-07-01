JLL Brokers Sale of 475,901 SF Distribution Center in North Carolina’s Triad Region

Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center is a newly built, 475,901-square-foot distribution center located in the Triad community of Whitsett, N.C.

WHITSETT, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center, a newly built, 475,901-square-foot distribution center located in the Triad community of Whitsett. The Class A property is situated on 47.2 acres along the I-40 corridor near Greensboro, N.C. The developer, Atlanta-based Intersect Development Group, sold Greensboro I-40 Logistics Center to BentallGreenOak for an undisclosed price. Luis Castillo, Patrick Nally, Britton Burdette and Cody Brais of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Paul Spellman, Taylor Allison and Emma Buch, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of BentallGreenOak.