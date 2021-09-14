JLL Brokers Sale of 47,915 SF Industrial Property in Malden, Massachusetts

The industrial property at 60 Winter St. in Malden, Massachusetts, totals 47,915 square feet.

MALDEN, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 47,915-square-foot light industrial property in Malden, located north of Boston. Originally built in 1958, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Enjet Aero, a provider of custom turbine and jet engine components. JLL represented the seller, Eastern Real Estate, in the transaction. Michael Restivo and Jonathon Schneider of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Middlesex Savings Bank on behalf of the buyer, Boston-based Novaya Real Estate Ventures.