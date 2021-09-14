REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 47,915 SF Industrial Property in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

60-Winter-St.-Malden-Massachusetts

The industrial property at 60 Winter St. in Malden, Massachusetts, totals 47,915 square feet.

MALDEN, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 47,915-square-foot light industrial property in Malden, located north of Boston. Originally built in 1958, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Enjet Aero, a provider of custom turbine and jet engine components.  JLL represented the seller, Eastern Real Estate, in the transaction. Michael Restivo and Jonathon Schneider of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Middlesex Savings Bank on behalf of the buyer, Boston-based Novaya Real Estate Ventures.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews