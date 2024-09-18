Wednesday, September 18, 2024
The newly developed build-to-suit is located at 1000 Skokie Blvd.
JLL Brokers Sale of 47,997 SF Tesla Sales, Service Center in Northbrook, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a flagship Tesla sales, service and delivery center in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook for an undisclosed price. The newly developed build-to-suit for Tesla is located at 1000 Skokie Blvd. The 47,997-square-foot property is Tesla’s only custom build-to-suit sales, service and delivery center in Chicagoland. Designed to support several retail showrooms throughout Chicago’s northern suburbs, the Northbrook facility provides new vehicle delivery, vehicle preparation and maintenance services. The building also features a showroom and ancillary office spaces. Alex Sharrin and Josh Katlin of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Focus and Fort Union. Kingsbarn Realty Capital was the buyer.

