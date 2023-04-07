Friday, April 7, 2023
Upon completion, the site in Wesley Chapel, Fla., will house the 190-unit GroveParc Townhomes.
JLL Brokers Sale of 48.1-Acre Build-to-Rent Development Site in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 48.1-acre build-to-rent development site located in Wesley Chapel. The site is approved for the construction of a 190-unit townhome community called GroveParc Townhomes. Max La Cava, Zach Nolan and Manny de Zarraga of JLL represented the seller, Blue Pointe Investors, in the transaction. Resibuilt acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Upon completion, which is scheduled for January 2025, GroveParc Townhomes will feature three- and four-bedroom townhomes with garages. Amenities will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, pickleball courts, lakeside trail and pedestrian access to the adjacent Krate & The Grove at Wesley Chapel, an open-air shopping center.

