JLL Brokers Sale of 481-Bed Student Housing Community in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of The Edge on Hovey, a 481-bed student housing community located adjacent to Illinois State University in Normal. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2004, the property features two-, three- and four-bedroom units averaging 1,470 square feet. The fully furnished units feature private walk-in closets, bed-bath parity and nine-foot ceilings. Amenities include a lobby, cyber lounge, fitness center, private study rooms, high-speed internet and controlled building access.

Recently renovated, the community still presents the opportunity for value-add interior upgrades, according to JLL. The Edge also features a parking garage with 549 spaces and a 5,586-square-foot retail space. Scott Clifton, Teddy Leatherman, Kevin Kazlow, Jack Goldberger and Grace Picchiotti of JLL represented the seller, an entity of Blue Vista Capital Management. FPA Multifamily was the buyer.