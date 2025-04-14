JLL Brokers Sale of 482-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Driftwood Self Storage, a 482-unit facility in southwest Austin. Constructed on 13.5 acres in 2021, Driftwood Self Storage comprises 96,433 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. The property, which was roughly 93 percent occupied at the time of sale, also features drive-up units, covered parking and fully enclosed RV units. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the Houston-based seller, The Jenkins Organization, in the transaction and procured the buyer, California-based Platinum Storage Group.