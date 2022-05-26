JLL Brokers Sale of 488,037 SF West Manchester Town Center in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of West Manchester Town Center, a 488,037-square-foot retail power center that is situated on a 94-acre site in York, located in the southern central part of the state. Built as an enclosed mall in 1981 and renovated into an open-air center in 2014, West Manchester Town Center houses tenants such as Kohl’s, At Home, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby and Burlington. Chris Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based ATR Corinth Partners, in the transaction. A joint venture led by Paramount Realty acquired the center for an undisclosed price.