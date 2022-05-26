REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 488,037 SF West Manchester Town Center in York, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

YORK, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of West Manchester Town Center, a 488,037-square-foot retail power center that is situated on a 94-acre site in York, located in the southern central part of the state. Built as an enclosed mall in 1981 and renovated into an open-air center in 2014, West Manchester Town Center houses tenants such as Kohl’s, At Home, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby and Burlington. Chris Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based ATR Corinth Partners, in the transaction. A joint venture led by Paramount Realty acquired the center for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  