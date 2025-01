SOUTH YARMOUTH, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of Parker Beach Lodge, a 50-room hotel located in the Cape Cod community of South Yarmouth. The hotel, which was renovated between 2021 and 2022, includes two suites and offers amenities such as an outdoor pool and a swim/gift shop. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership has tapped Jamsan Hotel Management to oversee operations.